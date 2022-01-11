York County veterans board bus to free Washington D.C. trip

Around 300 veterans bordered buses at the York Fairgrounds this morning for the free trip to Washington D.C.

YORK, Pa. — A local organization is continuing the tradition of giving back to veterans by offering a free bus tour to the men and women who served their country.

Bailey Coach, along with several other local organizations, continued their tradition of giving back to York County veterans with its 5th annual All Vets Bus Tour.

Around 300 veterans bordered buses at the York Fairgrounds Tuesday morning for the free trip to Washington D.C.

Organizers said the event is smaller compared to others, but that they're happy to keep it going as a tribute to all the men and women who have served the country.

During the trip, veterans and their families visit several D.C. monuments and memorials.

One Vietnam War veteran said he was excited about the trip and is looking forward to a special welcome home ceremony when the buses return to York County.

"We didn't have that," said veteran Kenneth Crumling. "We went because we had to. Somebody had to do it... so we did."