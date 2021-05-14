York County to implement new emergency system called 'Next Generation 911'

"It’s about enhancing our infrastructure and bringing technology to the 911 centers," said York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

YORK, Pa. — An upgraded emergency system called next generation 911 is coming to York county.

"It’s about enhancing our infrastructure and bringing technology to the 911 centers," said York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

The system will make York County better prepared to receive incoming calls and with more accurate caller information, it will transfer 911 calls to the correct jurisdictions.

"It will also leverage GIX technology to better locate someone who’s calling in from their cell phone, so for our wireless callers and also to securely receive multimedia communications like text messages, videos, photos, things like that," said Wheeler.

Generation 911 is also being implemented in 61 other counties across the commonwealth.

"It’s a complete upgrade of this old aging infrastructure to an IP based or digital 911 system," said Deputy Director for 911 for PEMA Jeffrey Boyle.

PEMA expects the project to be fully implemented by June of 2023, and commissioner wheeler says it might take at least a year before it is activated in the county.

"We don’t know where York County falls in the stack of priorities for PEMA, we may be in the beginning, we may be in the middle, we may be in the end," said Wheeler.

She hopes this will make the county more efficient in their ability to answer calls.

"So better serve the residents who are calling into 911, as well as better serving our law enforcement officials, our emergency responders, our fire department," said Wheeler.

PEMA says they will start migrating the first counties in the northwestern part of the state in march of 2022.