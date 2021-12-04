York County SPCA hosts virtual kitten shower

From April 5 to April 19, the York County SPCA is hosting a virtual “Kitten Shower” to get the basic necessities for the kittens foster homes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — March goes in like a lion, and out like a.. kitten?

That’s right! March starts what many in the animal rescue community know as Kitten Season.

Kitten season is when shelters start getting an influx of very young kittens who were separated from their moms and need special care.

A lot of these animals are fostered because they are too weak to survive in shelters and need round the clock care.

From April 5 to April 19, the York County SPCA is hosting a virtual “Kitten Shower” to get the basic necessities for those fostering these young kittens.