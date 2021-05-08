York County SPCA housing high volume of animals and is asking for your help to fill staffing, adopting and fostering needs

The organization is hiring two full-time veterinary technicians, animal care technicians and customer service representatives.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County SPCA, an animal resource center, is over capacity and is asking for the community's help.

The center has the capacity to house about 240 animals. They currently have around 323. In July, the organization reported taking in 263 animals.

The York County County SPCA is operating with just a few staff members to provide veterinary care, process adoptions and conduct essential animal care duties at a rate not fast enough to keep up with the animal intake.

According to the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, the shortage of animal welfare workers is a national problem.

There are about 7,000 openings for veterinarians across the country, with the number of openings for veterinary technicians even higher, the association says.

"The labor market shortage significantly adds to our frustration," says Steven Martinez, executive director of the York County SPCA. "If we could get our staffing back to normal levels, we could manage our way out of this. But if things keep going as they are, and we cannot hire more help, then I fear our save rates will start to drop, which is the worst-case scenario.

The veterinary shortage could lead to vet health care increasing, shelters and humane societies unable to compete with private practices for veterinarians and access to care limiting due to prices and lack of coverage, among other factors.

Martinez says the increase in services is linked to the pandemic.

"Everybody adopted during the covid-19 pandemic," says Martinez. " Because you have all of these people with new animals at their homes, the demand for our services have sky-rocketed, and so you need people to do those jobs."