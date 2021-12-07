York County Solid Waste Authority offers free Christmas tree recycling to county residents

From Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, residents may bring their tree to the parking lot located directly across the street from the York County Resource Recovery Center.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Solid Waste Authority announced this week it will hold a free Christmas Tree Recycling Program for all York County residents.

Beginning Dec. 26, residents may bring their tree to the parking lot located directly across the street from the York County Resource Recovery Center in Manchester Township, the YCSWA said.

The Resource Recovery Center is located at 2651 Blackbridge Road.

Residents must remove any ornaments, lights, tinsel, and protective bags prior to dropping their tree off, the YCSWA said. Then, the H&H General Excavating will recycle the trees into mulch.

"This program is a great way for residents to easily dispose of their Christmas tree while reducing waste," the YCSWA said.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program runs through Jan. 31, 2022. This is the 34th year the Authority has offered the program.

Many municipalities now offer curbside Christmas tree collection for their residents, as well, the YCSWA said. Residents should call their municipal office to see if their municipality offers a curbside collection program.

Directions to the parking lot across from the York County Resource Recovery Center:

From I-83: Proceed on I-83 to Exit 21. As you come off the exit ramp, get i mmediately into the far left turning lane and proceed to stoplight at intersection of Toronita Street and Route 30E (you will see the "Round the Clock Diner" at this intersection).

At the stoplight, turn left onto Toronita Street (Toronita turns into Blackbridge Road). Proceed approximately 1.5 miles and follow signs to Christmas Tree Recycling drop-off.

From Rt. 30: At the stoplight at the intersection of Toronita Street and Rt. 30 (you will see the "Round the Clock Diner" at this intersection), turn north onto Toronita Street (Toronita turns into Blackbridge Road).