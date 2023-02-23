York Tech students place in top 3 of national competition

YORK, Pa. — York County School of Technology students placed in the top three in several categories at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Student Competition.
Teams prepare solutions to real life construction management problems and present them to a panel of residential construction industry experts, who act as judges.
The school’s two teams finished second in the Construction Management category and third in the Architecture category.
“I’m so proud of how well our students represented York Tech and York County during this competition,” said Nick Sabold, a Construction Trades teacher at York Tech and the school’s NAHB chapter advisor. “We’re still growing as a team, so we didn’t expect to place this year. However, the kids really dedicated themselves to performing well, and their hard work paid off earlier than anticipated.”
Sabold, Dylan Kuhn, Mason Urey, Trent Fleming, Ron Herbst, Jacob Dickey, Walter Fernsler, Gavin Dempsey, Mr. Chris Babb (teacher), Amber Dellinger and Alicia Szczepanski participated on the Construction Management Team.
The Architecture Team consisted of Mr. Donald Bryant Jr. (teacher), Georgie Ort, Omari Sirmon, Hayden Miller, Donovan Walker, Matthew Keller and Adelina Kohlbus.
The competition was held at the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas. Sixty-three teams from educational institutions nationwide competed at the event.
“I am proud to chair the NAHB Student Chapter Advisory Board and appreciate the experience students have with the competition to highlight their skills, hard work, and dedication to the built environment,” said Charner Rodgers, Ph.D., licensed general contractor, development director, business diversity at McDonald's and construction management professor at New School of Architecture & Design. “These students are the future leaders of the construction industry, and they deserve recognition for their impressive commitment in participating in the competition.