York Tech students place in top 3 of national competition

Two York County School of Technology teams showed off their construction knowledge at the National Association of Home Builders Student Competition in Las Vegas.

YORK, Pa. — York County School of Technology students placed in the top three in several categories at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Student Competition.

Teams prepare solutions to real life construction management problems and present them to a panel of residential construction industry experts, who act as judges.

The school’s two teams finished second in the Construction Management category and third in the Architecture category.

“I’m so proud of how well our students represented York Tech and York County during this competition,” said Nick Sabold, a Construction Trades teacher at York Tech and the school’s NAHB chapter advisor. “We’re still growing as a team, so we didn’t expect to place this year. However, the kids really dedicated themselves to performing well, and their hard work paid off earlier than anticipated.”

Sabold, Dylan Kuhn, Mason Urey, Trent Fleming, Ron Herbst, Jacob Dickey, Walter Fernsler, Gavin Dempsey, Mr. Chris Babb (teacher), Amber Dellinger and Alicia Szczepanski participated on the Construction Management Team.

The Architecture Team consisted of Mr. Donald Bryant Jr. (teacher), Georgie Ort, Omari Sirmon, Hayden Miller, Donovan Walker, Matthew Keller and Adelina Kohlbus.

The competition was held at the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas. Sixty-three teams from educational institutions nationwide competed at the event.