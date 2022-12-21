York County's Roundtop Mountain Resort prepares for the winter season

Winter is coming, and that means locals can soon ski and snow tube to their heart's content.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With winter approaching, a number of resorts around the state are preparing their hills for the skiing and snow tubing crowd, including one location in York County.

Roundtop Mountain Resort in Warrington Township is almost ready for the start of its busy season this week.

Snow fans and snow guns are used to shower the slopes, taking into account factors like humidity and wind chill.

Roundtop officials say while winter officially begins tomorrow, they are preparing for all types of conditions in order to maintain the safety of their visitors.

"We focus on making snow when the weather is absolutely ideal, which is generally overnight right now," said Ted McDowell, the general manager at Roundtop Mountain Resort. "If we get some cold weather during the day, we can blow for 24 hours, we'll go for that, but I'd say we've had a typical winter so far; some cold days, some warm days, so we're scheduled to open the mountain on Saturday at 8 a.m. for skiing."