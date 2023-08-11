Police: York County teen struck, injured by hit-and-run driver while bicycling

The 16-year-old bicyclist was struck Wednesday morning by a newer model Chevrolet Trax on Union Street and Cherry Alley in Manchester, police said.

MANCHESTER, Pa. — York County Regional Police are searching for an accused hit-and-run driver who injured a bicyclist in an incident Wednesday morning in Manchester.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Union Street at Cherry Alley, police said. The 16-year-old bicyclist was struck by a newer model white Chevrolet Trax that was traveling north on Union Street.

The striking vehicle sustained damage to the front grill, police said. It is unknown whether the vehicle turned onto Cooper Street or continued north on Union Street after striking the bicyclist, police said.