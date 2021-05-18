A York County cannabis company was federally approved by the DEA to grow the plant for research purposes

Steve Groff, the owner of Groff North America in York County, it's been 15 months of working behind the scenes with the FDA and DEA to receive this approval.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For the last 50 years, the University of Mississippi was the only location in the US that had Federal approval to grow marijuana for research.

"Until literally on Friday, they announced four new private companies that would have grow licenses and Groff North America was happily selected as one of those," said Steve Groff.

"We're very excited to begin this study," said Groff.

The study will look at antibacterial aspects of THC and CBD.

"There's some early evidence that certain cannabinoids can kill bacteria and that essentially become a very powerful antibiotic," said Groff.

The research will be taking place at Groff's 80,000 square foot facility in red lion.

Groff says this is a monumental step in advancing opportunities for medical and scientific research not only in the us, but also Central Pennsylvania.

"Having this national center developed here brings the opportunity for tremendous recognition, economic development, jobs and overall improvement of quality of life for people in this area," said Groff.

Groff says they will be starting immediately and feels grateful to have been given this one of a kind opportunity.

"We hit some tough times but we're so blessed to be in this position, wouldn't be here without the support of family and friends and people who believed in us," said Groff.