York County Pride to be held virtually this year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from June 16, 2020 and covers the 2020 Supreme Court decision that ruled that federal law Title VII prohibits employment discrimination against LGBTQ workers.

The Rainbow Rose Center has announced that the first ever York County Pride will be streamed virtually this year.

The event will be held on June 5 starting at 11 a.m., and is sponsored by WellSpan Health. It will feature "speakers, music, dance, theater, poetry, spoken word, performance art, retail vendors, history, and education," according to a press release.

“Over the past year, Pennsylvanians have had to adjust to a new way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Rainbow Rose Center is proud to continue our annual celebration of the LGBTQ community in a new, safe way,” Rainbow Rose Center President Tesla Taliaferro, said.

York County Pride, formally known as Equality Fest, was inspired by the U.S. Federal District Court deciding that LGBTQ Pennsylvanians were allowed to get married in 2014, the Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage federally in 2015, and the Supreme Court deciding to hold that federal law Title VII prohibits employment discrimination against LGBTQ workers in 2020.

“WellSpan Health is proud to support Rainbow Rose Center and the York County Pride event this June,” Dr. Scott McCracken, a family physician at WellSpan Community Health Center in York, and the Clinical Lead for WellSpan’s LGBTQ+ Steering Committee, said. “The Rainbow Rose Center has led the way in creating an inclusive community for all LGBTQ individuals to feel safe and welcome in their everyday lives. WellSpan commends their leadership in this endeavor and shares the same values of inclusivity and safety for all.”