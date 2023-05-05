York County law enforcement holds service to honor fallen officers

The York Police Heritage Museum and York County Emergency Services are hosting their annual fallen officer memorial service.

YORK, Pa. — The York Police Heritage Museum and the York County Emergency Services are hosting their annual fallen officer memorial service on Friday.

Member of local law enforcement and the public are invited to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty, not only here in York County, but across the country.

The service is honoring the six officers who have fallen since the first line of duty death in York County in 1929.

Officers will conduct a wreath ceremony, place flowers on each of the six officers' photos and give a salute to honor their fallen officers.

Since 1791, there have been 1,091 line of duty deaths in Pennsylvania and 26,296 across the United States.

Lt. James Thomas of the Lower Windsor Township Police Department said their upgraded safety measures have kept their numbers low. These include traffic vests and LED lighting on vehicles.

But Lt. Thomas said there's still work to be done, and today is a way to remember the officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"There's a saying: 'it's not how these officers died that made them a hero. It's how they lived,'" said Thomas. "These officers go out every day in your county and across the nation and they put themselves at risk protecting everybody, and as long as they are remembered, it makes us as a department feel more secure.”

The fallen officer service will begin at 11 a.m., and the public is invited to attend.

The ceremony will begin with “pipes and drums” with honor guard and will wrap up with flag taps and prayers.

Lt. Thomas says there are many things the public can do to keep law enforcement safe while driving.