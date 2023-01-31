Police say two missing teens found safe

Adrianna Flora and Lily Dissinger, both 14, were found safe and brought home early this morning, according to police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 31, 4:58 a.m.: According to police, two missing teenage girls from York County were found safe.

Adrianna Flora and Lily Dissinger were brought home early this morning, officers said.

Previously: York County police are searching for two teenage girls.

Adrianna Flora, 14, was last seen after school around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

According to her grandmother, Flora left the home with two backpacks, stating that she was going to return some items to a friend.

She was last seen leaving school with fourteen-year-old Lily Dissinger. Neither girl returned home from school, according to the York County Regional Police Department.

Both families have reported the girls missing to police. It is believed that they could be in the area of York City or in West Manchester Township.