x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

York County police searching for suspect in dirt bike chase

The driver traveled through multiple residential yards while fleeing the officer. There was no visible license plate on the vehicle, according to police.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are searching for a dirt bike rider accused of fleeing police.

On May 11, at 12:35 p.m., a blue dirt bike reportedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop, according to the York County Regional Police Department

The driver traveled through multiple residential yards while fleeing the officer. There was no visible license plate on the vehicle, according to police. 

The driver may have been traveling with the cruiser-style motorcycle pictured below. 

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

Anyone who can identify either driver has been asked to contact police at 911 or leave a tip through CRIMEWATCH

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Here are gift, craft, food ideas to celebrate Mother's Day

Before You Leave, Check This Out