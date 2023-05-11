York County police searching for suspect in dirt bike chase

The driver traveled through multiple residential yards while fleeing the officer. There was no visible license plate on the vehicle, according to police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are searching for a dirt bike rider accused of fleeing police.

On May 11, at 12:35 p.m., a blue dirt bike reportedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop, according to the York County Regional Police Department.

The driver may have been traveling with the cruiser-style motorcycle pictured below.