Police searching for missing and endangered York County teen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are currently searching for a missing and endangered woman.
Mya Rae Mazuera, 21, went missing from her home in the 200 block of Silver Maple Ct. in East Manchester Township at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Mazuera is approximately 5'2", weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, a black hoodie and black boots.
Mazuera has an acute mental illness, according to the York County Regional Police Department.
Anyone who may come in contact with her has been asked to contact 911 immediately, so police can safely return her home.