York County officers receive award, meet baby they helped deliver

York Area Regional Police Officers were able to help deliver the baby, and drive the ambulance to the hospital so medics could tend to the newborn.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 21.

Two York Area Regional Police Officers received an award after helping to deliver a baby last month.

According the police department, Cpl. Phillips and Officer Goodling responded to a call of a pregnant woman needed in ambulance in Windsor Township around 4:00 a.m. on April 20.

However, the baby just wasn't waiting for an ambulance!

Police say that without medical assistance, Cpl. Phillips delivered the baby.

After the ambulance arrived on scene, police say that Officer Goodling drove the ambulance to the hospital so the medics could tend to the newborn and delivering mother.