York County to create a Mounted Unit for additional safety

YORK, Pa. — The York County Regional Police announced Wednesday that they are in the process of creating a Mounted Unit for additional safety during planed events, protests, and crowd formations.

According to a statement put out by police, one horse and rider can do the work of several foot patrol officers while also allowing the mounted officer a visual height advantage over the crowd.

The new unit will hopefully allow a faster response time and a provide a safer environment for group events.

In addition, York Police would like to incorporate the public with this new unit. Stable visitations are planned for the public to meet the horses and officers.