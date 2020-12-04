York County organization helps feed people, families in need with hot meals

The organization needs support from the community to continue helping the unfortunate ones during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

YORK, Pa. — Veteran's Helping Hand wants your help to make sure people in our area do not go to bed on an empty stomach.

The York County organization provides relief to the homeless and families in need of a hot meal.

The organization is no stranger to the community.

Volunteers hand out dinners all year long.

Since the pandemic began, they too need support.

The organization's president, Sandie Walker, asks for donations to continue to lend a helping hand in these uncertain times.

The organization says it is the only one in York providing meals consistently each weekend.