York County Morgue hosts grand opening

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County will no longer be the county in Central Pennsylvania without its own morgue.
The new county morgue — which is attached to the county prison — will go into use on Monday.
The county previously shared a morgue with WellSpan York Hospital. Limited space was the driving force behind the new facility.
York County Coroner Pam Gay says the issue of limited capacity only increased during the pandemic.
"We're very excited that we can finally offer this to the community. A place for decedents to be housed and also for their families to come in and view them if needed," Gay said." It just brings it all together ties it all together a little more. We're gonna have everything in one building and it'll just be so much better."
The $1.3 million construction project has been underway since last August.