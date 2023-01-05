Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off in York County

All month long, York County System Of Care, in partnership with York County Human Services, is working to shed light on mental health and end the stigma.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

While the stigma around mental health and treatment is starting to change, some people still find it difficult to talk about.

York County System Of Care, in partnership with York County Human Services, is working together to bring back, Shine The Light On Mental Health.

This is a month-long campaign to shine a light on mental health and open lines of communication for individuals in the community.

To kick-off the month, they will start with a Kick Off Walk To Wellness, where people can meet outside the Administrative Center in York, to hear this months mental health proclamation, and then walk around the community.

Organizers are also bringing back the “Light Up Green” week.

Homes and businesses can use a green light bulb to shine the outside of their building green in support of mental health awareness.

Organizers hope this year, they can open up lines of communication about mental health.

And help people remember, its okay, to not be okay.