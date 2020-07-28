York County man waits 17 days for COVID-19 test result

A York County man waited more than two weeks for his COVID-19 test results, after being told it wouldn't take more than 10 days.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man waited 17 days for his COVID- 19 test results, and now he's worried others will hesitate to get tested out of fear of not being able to work.

"So when I got tested they said it would take 7-10 days," 22-year-old Logan Williams said. "I was supposed to self-isolate in my bedroom at home, not work, and my mother was not supposed to work either because I was sick."

From the onset, Williams symptoms were mild. He had a fever and a sore throat. The fever didn't last long, and he started feeling better after 5-6 days. Still, he remained patient as the window for his test results hadn't passed.

But then day 10 passed, then day 12, and day 14. That's when Williams had a problem.

"My doctor couldn't give me a doctor's note until I got my COVID-19 test," Williams said. "So I was not allowed to return to work."

Unfortunately, Williams isn't the only one experiencing this problem. Earlier this month, FOX43 told you about people experiencing delays across the country, due to a backlog of tests being sent out to third-party testing sites.

Williams got tested at WellSpan Urgent Care on South Queen Street in York. In a statement, WellSpan said:

"We utilize a number of resources for our COVID-19 testing, including a national laboratory as our primary testing partner. Like nearly every other health system in the country, we are not alone in experiencing these delays due to significant testing increases. Most test results through our lab partner are expected back within 7-14 days, and in isolated cases it may take longer. We are working with them to resolve these issues. For our most critically ill patients, we do have alternative resources for a limited number of tests with a faster turnaround time of less than a day."

Williams now worries people who think they might have COVID-19 will hesitate to get tested, out of fear of a long wait time for results.

"Because people don't want to go two plus weeks without a paycheck," Williams said. "Especially if they're going to test negative."