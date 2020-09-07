York County man nearly conned out of $8,500 in scam

The man's daughter immediately went to police who were able to track the package down and return the money to the victim.

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — An elderly York County man nearly lost $8,500 after scammers targeted him claiming to be his nephew. Thanks to quick acting relatives and police--he was able to recover the money.

Southern York County Regional Police say a scammer called the Shrewsbury man on Monday and posed as his nephew --saying he was incarcerated and needed bail money. The fraudster then gave the man a number for his attorney.

The fake attorney told the man to send the money overnight to an address in New Hampshire through the UPS store. The scammers said if anyone asked the victim about the cash withdrawal amount, that he was to tell them it was for contracting work being performed.

After sending the money, the victim told his daughter who then went to police.

Investigators acted fast and were able to track the package down before it was delivered to the scammers. The money was returned to the victim, police said.