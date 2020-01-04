York County man facing charges for causing Loganville gas station evacuation after 'suspicious looking' pressure cooker was found near pump

Adam Wells, 30, is facing scattering rubbish charges for his role in the incident.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (April 10): A York County man is facing charges after leaving his pressure cooker at a gas station, causing police response and a closure of the store.

Adam Wells, 30, is facing scattering rubbish charges for his role in the incident.

On April 1 around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Rutters gas station in the 300 block of North Main Street in Loganville for a reported 'suspicious looking' pressure cooker.

Police say due to protocol, the store was evacuated as Troopers evaluated the device.

Authorities say the Rutters staff was able to help identify Wells as the suspect who had left the cooker, and police were able to locate him a few miles away.

Wells told police he had accidentally broken the pressure cooker, so he left it beside the gas pump to be thrown away.

After the State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded to the scene, it was determined to be, in fact, an unserviceable pressure cooker.

Now, Wells will face charges.

PREVIOUSLY: State Police evacuated a gas station in Loganville for a few hours today after a "suspicious looking" pressure cooker was found.

Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Rutters in the 300 block of North Main Street in Loganville for the pressure cooker.

According to a clerk, the large pressure cooker was left by one of the gas pump and appeared to "have something sticking out of it."

The store has been evacuated and police are on the scene.

State Police PIO Kelly Osborne told FOX43:

"Rutter’s staff called to inform PSP York that a pressure cooker was left near one of the gas pumps. Out of an abundance of caution for the public, the property was evacuated so the item could be safely examined. The PSP Hazardous Device and Explosives Section was called to the scene to assist."