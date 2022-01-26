York County man dies following crash along I-83 just over the Maryland state line

Clinton Rice, 39, of Springfield Township, was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital just over an hour after the crash.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A York County man has died following a crash along Interstate 83 just over the Maryland state line on Jan. 23.

Clinton Rice, 39, of Springfield Township, was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital that night by the York County Coroner. A little over an hour earlier, Rice had crashed his car on the interstate south of Exit 36 in Baltimore County.

The coroner believes that Rice did not have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash, and was partially ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway to the left. His vehicle then went back across the southbound lane and off the roadway to the right when it turned over and came to rest on its roof, also according to the coroner.

His death has been ruled accidental.

Rice's family has been informed of his death, and a routine toxicology will be performed.