York County man dies after single-vehicle crash in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A Dover man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to state police.

Authorities say the crash happened at around 4 p.m. on McCall Damn Road in Miles Township, Centre County when Hunter Zeigler, 25, and Brooke Glass, 21, of Glen Rock, York County was traveling west when Glass lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Zeigler was partially ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.