York County Judicial Center Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Court Administration announced Monday that a judicial center court employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked in the judicial center on Monday, Nov. 16, and adhered to health and safety guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing when interacting with coworkers and the public, according to the administration.

Those potentially exposed will be notified by public health officials.

The administration says while contact tracing efforts have just started, there is no indication that the public was exposed to the affected employee.

Work areas with which the employee had physical contact will be cleaned, court administration officials say.