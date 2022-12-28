York County house fire injures one, residents urged to check smoke detectors

When crews arrived at the scene, they found an injured individual inside the burning home. At this time, their medical condition is unknown.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home fire left one injured.

The fire, which was dispatched at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, was reported at 806 10th Avenue in Springettsbury Township, according to Curvin Wolfgang, the battalion chief of York Area Fire and Rescue.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found an injured individual inside the burning home. The injured resident has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, their medical condition is unknown.

Fire departments across York County came to the scene to extinguish the fire.

At this time, the scene has been cleared, but an investigation into the cause of the fire has been initiated.

There is significant damage to the home.