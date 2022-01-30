York County homes fly off the market despite increase in pricing and COVID-19

Over 400 homes in York County were sold last month, despite a 12% increase in pricing.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When the pandemic first started, Scott Wilburn with Century21 Core Partners in York County said his agents went into panic mode.

He said they were afraid that the market was going to crash but they quickly learned that would not be the case.

"There's a surplus of buyers, not enough listings," Wilburn said.

Right now, there are 490 listings on the market and about 720 homes that are under contract.

"If you take away new construction that's almost half on new construction so that really leaves 200+ homes that are retail available for buyers," Wilburn added.

While that may seem like a lot of homes, it's not.

Add that to fluctuating interest rates and buyers are deciding not to buy a home right now.

"As soon as the interest rates got lower, people got out and started buying and there wasn't enough inventory," Wilburn recalled. "Then you start getting into those bidding wars and now sellers are selling above list price."

Within the past year, the average price for a home in York County increased by 12%. Despite that increase, Wilburn said they sold 415 homes in January.

With the unpredictability of the market and COVID-19, he suggests buyers to take advantage of low interest rates.