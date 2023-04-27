York County home a total loss after overnight fire

Chief Blane Gerver says the home is a total loss. No one was inside when the blaze broke out.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An overnight fire in Seven Valleys destroyed a home, according to fire officials.

A passerby alerted emergency responders shortly after midnight on April 27 that a house in the 100 block of Church Street was fully engulfed in flames.

Chief Blane Gerver with Seven Valleys Fire Company says the home is a total loss, but luckily, no one was inside when the blaze broke out. The homeowners had just bought the house and were in the process of moving in.

There were no injuries and the coroner was not called to the scene, York County 911 Dispatch confirmed.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour and a half, but they are still cleaning up, Chief Gerver said. The fire was so heavy that crews were unable to launch an internal attack on the flames.

Around 23 units responded to assist at the scene, some of whom will go straight from battling the overnight fire to their full-time jobs, the chief said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A second York County fire demanded firefighters' attention just a few hours later.