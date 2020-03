A Central York High School senior and her family made a light-hearted video of her walking alone at graduation, while trying to keep everyone's spirits up.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As schools remain closed because of COVID-19, graduating seniors are left with a number of questions. The big one - will they have a ceremony?

One York County high school senior is trying to make the best of a potential worst case scenario.

Central York High School senior Erica Jones and her family made a video of her "walking" at graduation, after coming to terms with the fact that she probably won't be having a ceremony.