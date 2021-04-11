York County school offers free CDL program for veterans

The Federal Motors Care and Safety Administration put together the grant to help veterans get their CDL license for free, among a nationwide shortage.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County School of Technology has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will fund a new veteran driver training project.

The training will be free to current and former members of the armed forces, including the National Guard and Reservists.

Assistant Director of the Adult Education Motor Vehicle Academy Vance Miller said that the Federal Motors Care and Safety Administration put together the grant to help veterans get their CDL license for free, among a nationwide shortage.

Director of Adult and Continuing Education Center Kirk Schlotzhauer said veterans are a good choice for the program because of their experience.

"Our veterans that come through here do very well,” said Schlotzhauer. “They're very disciplined, they're very focused, we never have any attendance issues, they're probably some of the few students that will give us 110% attendance rate, they're highly committed to learning a new trade and getting out there in a career that'll start an entry-level upwards of $50,000 a year."

"The instructors are great, patient, if you don't know how to drive manual they will teach you," said Johnathen Diaz, Army Veteran and CDL Alumni. "Take your time. Very professional and they know what they're talking about. You just got to listen and do as they say."

Experts estimate new truck drivers can make up to $65,000 in their first year of driving.