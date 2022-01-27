$2 million heading to York County for violence prevention efforts

The funding for York County makes up one of 25 different violence intervention projects that will be distributed across the state.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Jan. 20.

Two million dollars in violence prevention funding is headed to York County as part of the Wolf administration's latest efforts to curb rising gun violence in Pennsylvania.

In a media release sent on Jan. 26, Governor Wolf's office said the money will "support continued collaborative violence prevention and reduction programming focused on identification of at-risk youth, connection to substance use disorder, mental health, mentorship, and community-based services."

In total, this second round of statewide efforts adds up to $23 million. The Wolf administration already announced in December that it would distribute $15.7 million for 40 different violence prevention projects throughout Pennsylvania.

Both rounds of grants are part of the Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“With every life lost due to gun violence, we lose a contributing piece of our future," Wolf said. "These irreplaceable losses are tearing our communities apart. Addressing gun violence at the root, at the community and neighborhood level, is critical. These organizations funded today are changing, and saving, lives.”

According to data from the CDC, firearms killed more than 45,000 Americans in 2020, an all-time high for gun-related deaths.

Pennsylvania is not immune to the increasing gun violence, with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and York all consistently experiencing upticks in dangerous firearm activity.

These two rounds of grants from the Wolf administration will go toward various programs that focus on reducing community violence. According to the media release sent by Gov. Wolf's office today, those programs can include: