With your vote the York County Food Bank could win a $25,000 grant

The food bank was selected as one of the top 200 finalists for State Farm Neighborhood Assist initiative.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Food Bank normally helps the community, however now they're asking for the community to help in their efforts giving back.

The food bank is up for the opportunity to receive a $25,000 Neighborhood Assistant Grant from State Farm.

A company committee selected 200 finalists from 2000 submissions.

The top 40 non-profits to receive the most votes will be awarded the crucial grant.

"Currently we're at number fifty-seven," said York County Food Bank Director of Programs Zach Wolgemuth. "We're close to that number, y'know, within that Top Forty. I think we can do it."

Wolgemuth went on to say how people who live in York County could help.

"We've got a lot of supporters here in the county," said Wolgemuth. "It's a small ask. Get onto the website, vote for us ten times per day for the next couple of days and hopefully we'll make it back into that top 40 and receive the $25,000 grant."

Voting is open until end-of-day this Friday Aug. 27.