Baltimore Road in Hanover was briefly closed due to a fire along the 500 block. The fire has since been put out and no injuries were reported.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire along the 500 block of Baltimore Road in Hanover, York County briefly shut down a roadway.

According to the Hanover Fire Department Assistant Chief Ray Kinsey, the fire began downstairs and crept up through the apartment building. There was reported smoke damage to nearby buildings.

There were no reported injuries, but a dog was given oxygen at the scene.

At this time, there is no damage estimate.