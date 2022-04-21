A York County family farm started during the pandemic continues to thrive

Reidy's family got their first chickens and pigs in March and April 2020. Now, they have over 50 chickens, one rooster, two goats, and some cattle.

YORK, Pa. — Nate Riedy and his family never thought they would be running a farm business, but the pandemic changed that and White Clover Family Farm was born.

Reidy says it was seeing empty shelves at the grocery store that made his family want to know more about where food came from and become less dependent on food sources coming from other countries.

Reidy also added fruit trees to the property and joined in on the pandemic pastime of making homemade bread.

The farm also has a Wine & Wicks workshop where up to 10 people are able to create their own hand-crafted soy candle. You are able to mix and match from over 50 scents, as well as enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or sparkling cider.

People are also able to interact with the farm animals, enjoy outdoor lawn games, and relax around the outdoor fire pit with built-in bench and swing seating.

To learn more about White Clover Family Farm, check out the clip above, or visit their website. The farm is located at 327 Campbell Road in York.