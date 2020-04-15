York County family lends RV to healthcare worker so she can quarantine

There's a national Facebook group trying to connect front line workers with a safe place to stay while they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is called "RVs 4 MDs." It matches people in the healthcare industry with people who are willing to lend their un-used RVs so they can quarantine while they work. It has almost 30,000 members and of the 600 matches, FOX43 found one in York County.

Fully equipped with 3 beds, a couch, full bathroom and kitchen, the vintage 1979 Air Stream RV isn't a bad crib for 30-year-old Emily Rentschler. It's the crib she's leaving at home that's the hard part.

"It's going to be much harder on me than it is on her," Rentschler said. "She'll be with Meemaw and Pap. She'll be perfectly fine. I know she's going to be well taken care of."

Rentschler has one day left of maternity leave. Thursday the single mom heads back to work as a paramedic supervisor, leaving her 3-month-old behind.

"I have direct patient care," Rentschler said. "I transport sick and injured people to the hospital every shift that I work. I don't want to get into the position where I'd be exposing her."

Which is why the Lewin family of York County was more than happy to lend her their RV.

"It was just sitting in our backyard doing nothing," Mark Lewin said. And we can't travel right now, so, I'd rather it get put to use somehow some way."

The two found each other on the Facebook group. It was founded three weeks ago after a woman in Texas needed a place to stay and saw the overwhelming support of people who were willing to help.

"We have thousands of volunteers working 24/7 around the clock, not getting paid a dime," one of the page administrators said. "Our mission everyday when we wake up is, 'who can we match' and 'how can we flatten this curve' and get people back to work."

Rentschler was not only met with an RV, but some handmade signs from their daughters.

"It makes me very emotional," Rentschler said. "I have trouble talking about it without crying about it. I was so excited and so grateful for them."

"It was very funny," Iris Lewin said. "We pulled up this morning and we were both like 'I want to give you a hug! I can't give you a hug!' and that was the hardest thing for both of us."

And you can believe there was no shortage of socially distant ones.

"You see the signs like, 'in this together,' and it truly is. We are all in this together," Mark said.