York County expands burn ban to prohibit fireworks, putting 4th of July celebrations in jeopardy

An expanded burn ban in York County prohibits using private fireworks until July 12 amid dry weather conditions.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County's expanded burn ban, prohibiting the use of private fireworks, went into effect on June 12 amid historically dry weather in the region.

"We are urging residents not to use fireworks whatsoever and to be considerate of their neighbors and their community around them, because of the severity of the dryness," said West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman.

Local fire chiefs were consulted by York County commissioners on the expansion of the burn ban that took effect on Monday. It has now been extended by 30 days and is set to end on July 12.

The extension of the burn ban has put July 4 celebration plans into question.

"It’s unfortunate because a lot of people like fireworks and a lot of people like to light them on their own," said Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management. "This is at the recommendation of the fire chiefs in the county, these guys are the experts.”

"Unfortunately, it is a July 4th holiday, but we have to look at the people’s lives and safety more so than the entertainment," Laughman said.

Other counties across the area that have enacted burn bans, including Lancaster and Lebanon counties, do not expressly prohibit the use of fireworks.

However, county officials advise being mindful of the risks and dangers fireworks pose during the region’s dry conditions.

"When you’re using those aerial fireworks, you have the hot embers and the hot debris falling down, you have no control where it goes," Laughman said. "So, [the debris] coming down into these dry grasses, into the woods or wherever the case may be, it wouldn’t take much to ignite that off."

"This is something that is entirely preventable, so we just ask folks to please follow the burn ban," Czech said.

York County officials say they would not be surprised if other counties follow suit in banning fireworks amid dry conditions in south-central Pa. that the National Weather Service deems an enhanced fire danger.