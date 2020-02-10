York County Drug Task Force Auction to be held virtually

The auction will be held on a website called Municibid, where items will be hosted and sold.

The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its semi-annual Drug Task Force Auction virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction will be held on a website called Municibid, where items will be hosted and sold.

The first lot of cars and small items will be placed for auction beginning on October 9, 2020.

The auctions will be open to the public, and anyone who creates a Municibid account and follows all of their requirements will be able to bid on the website.

The York County District Attorney's Office says that all auctions will run a minimum of 10 days, and all items will have to be collected within 5 business days of the conclusion of the auction.

Officials say that all items must be paid for in cash, and credits cards and checks are not accepted.

Every vehicle that is purchased will need to have the title and registration completed and the taxes paid at Schaad Detective Agency.

Officials say that until an in-person auction can occur again, vehicles and small items will continually be sold on Municibid.