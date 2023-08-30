York County distributes $2.5 million in opioid settlement money

Eleven organizations will get grants over the next year to help with addiction recovery and education efforts in York County.

YORK, Pa. — Money is pouring into York County, as community organizations work to tackle the opioid crisis.

Over the next year, eleven organizations will be getting around $2.5 million to help with addiction recovery services and education programs.

The money is coming from the York County opioid settlement fund.

“We’ve got a lot of people in our community who are committed to working together and solving this problem," said Julie Wheeler, the York County Commissioner. "The great thing for counties across the Commonwealth is that we are getting funding that doesn’t come from our general funds to help mitigate and eradicate this situation.”

Open Arms Recovery Center is one of the organizations getting money from York County. The Hanover-based clinic will receive $58,600 to hire another Certified Recovery Specialist.

“We don’t have a case manager to apply for medical benefits and food stamps, we do that as therapists ourselves," said Christina Gordon, the facility director for Open Arms. "I think taking that out will allow us to do more therapy.”

Over the past ten years, 1,217 opioid overdose deaths were recorded by the York County Coroner’s Office. Gordon said the opioid settlement money will allow organizations across the county to collaborate their response to the crisis.

“That’s the most important piece because there’s not one agency that can do this by themselves," said Gordon. "We need help from everywhere.”

County officials and recovery centers hope the collaboration will help end the opioid crisis in York County.

“If we help these people now, maybe their kids don’t have to go through this. I think in the long run, it’s going to help generation after generation.”