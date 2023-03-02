Hanover store offering a treasure hunt, sells 'mystery boxes'

Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells undeliverable, unclaimed and unopened packages from Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service.

HANOVER, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to go on a treasure hunt?

At Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, customers can buy what they call "mystery boxes," which are unclaimed, undeliverable and unopened packages and mail from the U.S. Postal Service and Amazon.

Now, a disclaimer: the store said they do not know what comes in any of these packages, and they said they cannot guarantee what customers would find would be considered "treasure."

But so far, the store owners said many people have found high-dollar items within their mystery boxes. These include VR headsets, game consoles and massage guns.

Cody Bentzel, owner of Half Price Homegoods, said he purchases the packages from the Amazon store. And lately, he's been trouble having trouble keeping them in stock.

"I definitely have a lot of happy people that come back," said Bentzel. "Sometimes two or three times a day they come back to buy more boxes because they made out so good with their first ones."