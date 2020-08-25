York County COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths up

Gov. Wolf said he will not impose tighter restrictions in York County, despite an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There's been a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in York County over the past week, which is more than any other county in south central Pennsylvania; this is as the county's largest hospital recently announced tighter restrictions on visitors.

Despite the increase, Governor Tom Wolf doesn't plan to increase restrictions in the county.

As of noon Tuesday, York County currently has 56 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19, which is up by 13 since Monday, August 17th. That's more than double the number Lancaster County has, which has the second highest number of hospitalizations in our area with 25. The rest of the counties in south central PA have a combined total of 67 people in the hospital for COVID-19.

Which poses the question - will we begin to see tighter restrictions in York County?

Governor Wolf answered that one for us.

"No," Wolf said. "Where we've used county data is in recommendations. Just basically saying to school districts, 'We want you to be safe. Here's what we know, and take that for what it's worth.'"

Last week, the county's largest hospital, WellSpan York Hospital, announced that all visitation is prohibited, with some clinical exceptions, citing the highest hospitalization rates it has seen in the month of August.

Which poses another question, why?

The Department of Health didn't have an answer, but did tell FOX43 in a statement in-part:

"Numbers in York County are on the higher side, but they are trending down, which is good news...Many of them are community spread."

Which is true. The data shows the number of new cases the week of August 14th-20th was 83 fewer than the week before. But in the last 8 days there have been 11 deaths in York County, which is more than any other south central PA county in the same time period.

Governor Wolf said any further restrictions would be up to individual county leaders to impose.