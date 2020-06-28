York County Coroner responds to motorcycle crash in Windsor Township

The coroner was called to the scene near Cape Horn and Chapel Church roads.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Windsor Township, according to dispatch (or emergency officials).

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

A portion or Cape Horn Road was closed as crews responded to the scene.

At this time, it is unknown how many people or vehicles were involved.

Officials could not immediately confirm if there were any injuries.