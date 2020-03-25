York County Coroner: identifies Husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide

Officials say the couple had been dealing with medical issues, and it appeared he husband had shot his wife before killing himself.

Officials say two deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the 2000 block of Faversham Way in Windsor Township at 11:39 a.m. on March 25 for a possible murder-suicide.

The coroner has identified the couple as Carol Heard, 80, and Robert Heard, 83.

Carol's cause of death was a gun shot wound, and manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Robert's cause of death was a gun shot wound and manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Upon arrival, police and deputy coroners found that a couple in their 80s had recently been experiencing some medical difficulties.