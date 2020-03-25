York County Coroner: identifies Husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide

Officials say two deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide.
The York County Coroner was dispatched to the 2000 block of Faversham Way in Windsor Township at 11:39 a.m. on March 25 for a possible murder-suicide.
The coroner has identified the couple as Carol Heard, 80, and Robert Heard, 83.
Carol's cause of death was a gun shot wound, and manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Robert's cause of death was a gun shot wound and manner of death was ruled a suicide.
Upon arrival, police and deputy coroners found that a couple in their 80s had recently been experiencing some medical difficulties.
Officials at the scene said it appeared that the husband had shot his wife before killing himself.