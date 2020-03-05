York County community celebrates 2-year-old's birthday

Drive-thru celebration allows people to social distance

MT WOLF, Pa. — It was a different kind of birthday celebration in York County Saturday evening.

People drove their cars past young Azlynn's house to celebrate her second birthday.

Some people dropped off gifts and balloons while practicing social distancing.

Azlynn's aunt says they just had to do something for her.

"Our family very family oriented so we usually get together for everyone's birthday and do something kind of special. So we wanted to celebrate her birthday so this is the only way we can do it right now," said Ashley Ziegler.