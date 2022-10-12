York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans

Marie Ulrich and her family spare no expense on their Christmas light show, which doubles as a fundraiser for the Wounded Warriors Project.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause.

It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township with three acres of land covered in lights and inflatables.

"I always had Christmas, I love Christmas. My two daughters help, Candy is an electrician, and I help too," said Marie Ulrich, homeowner of the Christmas Light Show.

With so many visitors every year, Lewisberry resident Ulrich understood she could use her light display for more than holiday fun.

For nearly a decade Ulrich has been collecting donations from visitors, benefitting the Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior Project. This is a cause near and dear to her family, as her father was in the army.

"Well, my father served in the army, and my wife's father served in the navy," says Ken Garner, who is Ulrich's son.

While Ulrich can't count every light on her lawn, she and her family estimate they've raised more than $40,000 in donations since 2013.

The money is set to be presented at the next Wounded Warrior banquet.

"The money stays here for the soldiers in Pennsylvania. They don't just give them the money, they'll help them pay their bills, rent, medical bills, whatever they have," said Garner.

After all, the holidays are a time of giving, and for visitors, Ulrich spares no expense on her holiday decor.

"I did all LEDs, new ones, around the house and shrubbery. That was over $1,000," said Ulrich.

But Ulrich says it's all worth it, and a labor of love for families.