York County bus driver reacts to nationwide shortage

Bus driver Steven Hershey says the bus driver shortage has forced him to work overtime.

YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is search for bus drivers as the nation deals with a shortage.

“We need people, we need people badly. We can’t let the schools down or the kids,” said York County bus driver Steven Hershey.

Hershey has been driving buses for three years and says it’s his duty to transport students to and from school.

“I think it’s very essential because it’s a job that’s need to be fulfilled,” Hershey added.

However, the lack of drivers has forced Hershey to work overtime.

“Well it takes you longer because you have to stop more, of course on a van you’re limited on seats,” he said.

According to the Department of Transportation, there are at least 42,000 bus drivers in Pennsylvania. The number is a record low since 2017.

“I don't know why we're having trouble getting drivers, it's fairly an easy job to do. It's considered part-time, we make decent pay for part-time,” Hershey said.

Based on a study by Glassdoor.com, the average bus driver in the U.S makes 34,920 annually.

Parents say that number could be the problem.

