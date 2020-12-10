York County artist creates masterpieces with a chainsaw

Robert Wood showed off his skills to FOX43 during our visit to Old Trail Chainsaw Carving in Newberry Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One York County man is skilled with a chainsaw.

So skilled, in fact, that he can create wooden sculptures with his cutting tool nearly at the drop of a hat.

Robert Wood showed off his skills to FOX43 photojournalist Jay Groft last week.

During our visit to Old Trail Chainsaw Carving in Newberry Township, Groft asked Wood if he had ever created a gnome before.

Wood, who hadn't been familiar with a gnome, created one after Groft simply showed him a picture.

You can see his completed product at the end of the story above.

Wood enjoys carving saying, "They look so overjoyed when they get their .. when they finally come to pick up their piece... That's a good feeling to me."