Downtown Inc. announces the first Downtown York Coffee Crawl

During the month of March, Downtown Inc. has invited the York community to try the coffee at five local shops in Downtown York.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from December 2020 and depicts a "Christmas Coffee" recipe.

Downtown Inc., the nonprofit dedicated to the economic development of York, Pa., has announced the first Downtown York Coffee Crawl.

"Nothing cures the long winter blues like a hot cup of delicious coffee," the press release read. The coffee crawl was created in order "to discover the caffeinated goodness that awaits in historically edgy Downtown York, Pa. and to support five unique and locally-owned roasters, brewers, and coffeeshops that call our community home."

Throughout this month, these five shops will be offering Coffee Crawl drink specials which will be posted on the Downtown York Coffee Crawl webpage and Facebook event page.