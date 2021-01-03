Downtown Inc. announces the first Downtown York Coffee Crawl

YORK, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from December 2020 and depicts a "Christmas Coffee" recipe.
Downtown Inc., the nonprofit dedicated to the economic development of York, Pa., has announced the first Downtown York Coffee Crawl.
"Nothing cures the long winter blues like a hot cup of delicious coffee," the press release read. The coffee crawl was created in order "to discover the caffeinated goodness that awaits in historically edgy Downtown York, Pa. and to support five unique and locally-owned roasters, brewers, and coffeeshops that call our community home."
During the month of March, Downtown Inc. has invited the York community to try the coffee at five local shops in Downtown York - The Green Bean Roasting Company, I-ron-ic Coffeeshop and Art Boutique, Molly's Courtyard Cafe, Prince Street Cafe, and Take Five Expresso Bar.
Throughout this month, these five shops will be offering Coffee Crawl drink specials which will be posted on the Downtown York Coffee Crawl webpage and Facebook event page.
In order to comply with COVID-19 protocols, the Coffee Crawl will not be a guided tour and those of the York community are encouraged to come and go as they please and try the coffee at these local shops. They all will be open during regular business hours.