In honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, York organization holds emotional ceremony

On Tuesday, crime survivors from central Pa. shared their stories of strength as they honored National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Victims' Rights Coalition held its 36th annual Crime Victims Rights March & Candelight Vigil at Trinity United Church of Christ in York County on Tuesday. The event provided a space for local crime victims to share their experiences of survival.

"[For] us as victims [and] survivors – the fight and the pain never really ends. It transitions," said Kamilah Weedon, an attempted homicide survivor.

Weedon was shot 11 years ago. Now, her accused shooter is up for parole.

"I had 11 years of peace, and hopefully a few more until that person that tried to kill me will be free," she said.

Kate Rush with the York County Victims' Rights Coalition says the annual service is always full of powerful moments meant to empower crime victims and their families.

"You don't choose to become a victim, so using your voice is a really powerful way to recover and share your story," she said.

Rush noted there are numerous resources in York County for victims of crimes like the Victim/Witness Department in the district attorney's office.

"The problem with crime survivors is you don't know what services are available until you become a victim of a crime," Rush said.

Like Weedon, these survivors are taking it one day at a time.