Yes, that was a picture of lungs in a York City roadway. They were animal lungs

Viewers and commenters alike asked if those were really lungs in pictures that went viral of a York City roadway. Authorities confirmed the lungs were not human.

YORK, Pa. — A viral picture of lungs in a York City roadway raised questions from many.

One person who sent a message to the FOX43 Facebook page questioned, "are those really lungs?"

Yes, the viral photograph of the alleged organ on the roadway were, in fact, lungs: animal lungs.

Police say on April 7 around 11:45 a.m., they responded to the intersection of W. Market St. and Richland Ave. for the report of lungs found in the roadway.

While on scene, police did, in fact, discover the lungs.