Residency requirements up for debate at York City Council meeting

York City Council to meeting to discuss residency requirements for city employees

YORK, Pa. — York City Council will hold a public comment meeting Monday night to discuss residency requirements for employees. This all stems around York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff. He lives within four miles of city limits in West Manchester Township.

The problem for the chief, the city of York requires all employees to live within city limits within six months of being hired, and then live in the city for one year or else they could lose their jobs.

One year ago, the chief was granted a one-year-extension by council to find residency within the city. One month ago, he asked council to allow him to continue living outside city limits, but his request was denied.

Chief Deardorff says, his concerns are about relocating his family, and moving his children out of the home they're growing up in.

"I give a lot to the city. I am not home as much as I would care to be as it is," said Deardorff. "And, you know, I have to have that balance of fairness for my family and for work."

If council does not make a decision by the end of the month, Chief Deardorff will have to move into the city or be demoted.